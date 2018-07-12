Canadiens' Simon Despres: Signs PTO

Despres will link up with the Canadiens on a professional tryout agreement for training camp.

After logging just one game in 2016-17 while with the Ducks due to a concussion, Despres went over to the KHL last year. While with Bratislava Slovan, the blueliner notched 11 points in 44 games, along with a concerning minus-13 rating. With Shea Weber (knee) out long term, the Habs are probably trying to see what Despres has left in the tank, and if there is even a glimmer his former talent, will likely keep him around to help shore up the lineup.