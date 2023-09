Demin signed a professional tryout agreement with the Canadiens on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Demin wrapped up his collegiate career last season, posting 16 points in 37 games with Merrimack College. It was the third school he attended during a five-year NCAA stint. Demin is likely looking for a two-way deal or AHL-only contract, and he shouldn't be considered likely to make the Canadiens' roster.