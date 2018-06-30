Canadiens' Steve Mason: Dealt to Montreal
The Jets traded Mason and forward Joel Armia to the Canadiens -- in addition to a 2019 seventh-round draft pick and 2020 fourth-rounder -- for prospect Simon Bourque on Saturday.
On paper, this looks like a huge return for the Habs, but there may be more than what meets the eye. After all, Mason was severely limited by a knee injury last season, and he posted pedestrian numbers -- including a 5-6-1 record, 3.24 GAA and .906 save percentage -- over 13 games. It's been widely speculated that Winnipeg has sold off so many assets in a cap-saving measure to try and retain top-six center Paul Stastny, who left a strong impression following his trade from the Blues.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...