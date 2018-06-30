Canadiens' Steve Mason: Dealt to Montreal

The Jets traded Mason and forward Joel Armia to the Canadiens -- in addition to a 2019 seventh-round draft pick and 2020 fourth-rounder -- for prospect Simon Bourque on Saturday.

On paper, this looks like a huge return for the Habs, but there may be more than what meets the eye. After all, Mason was severely limited by a knee injury last season, and he posted pedestrian numbers -- including a 5-6-1 record, 3.24 GAA and .906 save percentage -- over 13 games. It's been widely speculated that Winnipeg has sold off so many assets in a cap-saving measure to try and retain top-six center Paul Stastny, who left a strong impression following his trade from the Blues.