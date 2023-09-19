Pearson, along with a third-round pick in 2025, was dealt from the Canucks to the Canadiens on Tuesday in exchange for Casey DeSmith.

Pearson required multiple surgeries to address a hand injury last season, which limited him to five points, 17 shots on goal, 20 hits and 21 PIM in 14 contests. He'll look to get his career back on track in his age-31 season while playing with a new team. Given the Canucks' wing depth and the Canadiens' lack of established wingers, this move could lead to a larger role for Pearson in 2023-24.