Pearson (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Sabres.
Pearson logged 2:50 of ice in the contest and added one blocked shot during the first period. The winger's injury leaves his availability in doubt for Sunday's game versus the Predators. If he can't play, Michael Pezzetta will likely draw into the lineup in a bottom-six role.
