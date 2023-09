The strength in Pearson's injured hand is at about 80 percent, Canadiens GM Kent Hughes told Eric Engels of Sportsnet on Wednesday.

Pearson is healthy enough to participate in training camp though, and he did pass his physical, so the 31-year-old might be fine for the start of the campaign. Montreal acquired Pearson and a 2025 third-round pick from Vancouver on Tuesday in exchange for Casey DeSmith. Pearson had a goal and five points in 14 contests last season.