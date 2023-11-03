Pearson had a power-play assist and one hit over 15:57 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.

Pearson sent a slick pass to an unencumbered Brendan Gallagher in the slot for a wrist shot that beat Connor Ingram high on the glove side. The point snapped a four-game drought for Pearson, who had started the season ablaze with five points in the first four games. The 31-year-old forward, who skates on the third line when five-on-five, has two power-play points while averaging 2:00 TOI on the second-unit power play.