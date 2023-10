Pearson scored a goal on one shot over 13:10 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Pearson fired a deceptive wrist shot for the Canadiens' second goal. It was his first score since Oct. 28 of last year when he was limited to 14 games. Since then, Pearson underwent multiple hand surgeries. He's skating on the third line with other seasoned veterans, Sean Monahan and Brendan Gallagher, all of whom are looking to rebound from injury-shortened seasons.