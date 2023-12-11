Pearson (upper body) is expected to miss four-to-six weeks.
Pearson will likely shift to injured reserve in the coming days as he'll be out until at least early January. The 31-year-old has been held to four goals and eight points in 27 games this season. The team should provide an update once Pearson is closer to returning.
More News
-
Canadiens' Tanner Pearson: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Tanner Pearson: Exits with upper-body injury•
-
Canadiens' Tanner Pearson: Snaps goal drought•
-
Canadiens' Tanner Pearson: Snaps drought with assist•
-
Canadiens' Tanner Pearson: Helps on power play•
-
Canadiens' Tanner Pearson: Registers power-play goal•