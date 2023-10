Pearson had an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and one blocked shot over 12:09 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Capitals.

Pearson was back on the third line after getting shifts on the second line Tuesday when Kirby Dach (knee) left that contest. He had the secondary helper on Brendan Gallagher's goal, as all three third-line forwards, including Sean Monahan, had a hand in the tally. The assist gives Pearson points in three straight games.