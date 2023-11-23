Pearson produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Pearson ended his eight-game point drought by setting up the first of Alex Newhook's two goals in the game. The slump has seen Pearson remain firmly in a bottom-six role, though he saw a season-high 17:31 of ice time Wednesday. The veteran winger is up to seven points, 32 shots on net, 19 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 19 contests overall.