Pearson scored a goal on six shots and delivered one hit over 13:51 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Pearson cleaned up the trash for Montreal's second score following Philipp Grubauer's stop of a Brendan Gallagher redirect. Pearson's first goal in 20 games occurred on a night when three Montreal forwards could breathe easier after droughts. Sean Monahan scored for the first time in 15 games, and Josh Anderson recorded his first tally of the season. Pearson is up to four goals, four assists, 46 shots on net, 26 hits, 16 blocks and 13 PIM with a minus-3 over 25 games.