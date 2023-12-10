Pearson (upper body) won't play Sunday against Nashville.
Pearson was injured in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Buffalo. He has picked up four goals, eight points, 47 shots on net and 26 hits in 27 games this season. Pearson will be replaced in the lineup by Michael Pezzetta.
