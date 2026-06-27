Canadiens' Timofei Runtso: Overage rearguard joins Habs

Runtso was the 57th overall pick by Montreal in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A California native and July 2007 birthday, Runtso was eligible for last year's draft and wasn't selected. He debuted in the WHL this past season and had a great year, racking up 11 goals and 44 points in 68 games for Victoria. At 6-foot-3 and close to 200 pounds, Runtso earns high marks for both his puck-moving ability and creativity. It's a very intriguing size/skill combination, especially when you take into account how much Runtso has improved in the past calendar year. He's in line for an immediate role upon arriving at Miami-Ohio in the fall.