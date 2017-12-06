Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Assists piling up
Plekanec had an assist, two shots on goal and a hit over 17:08 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.
That's three straight games with at least one assist and four in the last five for Plekanec, whose offense has been boosted by linemates Brendan Gallagher and Charles Hudon. The 34-year-old pivot has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 29 games, outpacing his desultory 2016-17 season (28 points, 78 games).
