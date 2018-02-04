Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Buries gift, snaps streak
Plekanec scored a goal and assisted on another in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Plekanec scored for the first time since Dec. 16 when he deposited Thomas Chabot's gift-wrapped turnover in front of the Ottawa net late in the third period. The multi-point effort was also a long time coming, his first since Nov. 30. At 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) over 53 games, Plekanec's doing no favors for any fantasy team. He's probably going to be traded before the Feb. 26 deadline, so there's hope a change of scenery ignites the 35-year-old's offense.
More News
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Scoring drought lingers•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Buries winner in OT•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Assists piling up•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Collects two assists•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Posts two-point night Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Plays role in team's surge•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...