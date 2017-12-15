Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Buries winner in OT
Plekanec scored the game-winner in overtime in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Devils. He finished with four shots, two hits and a blocked shot in 16:51 of ice time.
Plekanec had gone 17 straight games without tickling the twine before he buried Thursday's winner. The Czech center went five-hole on New Jersey's Corey Schneider, finishing off a sublime feed from Charles Hudon, who won a puck battle with three Devils along the boards. The 34-year-old Plekanec has fit nicely on a line with Hudon and Montreal's leading goal-scorer Brendan Gallagher, but has just four goals in 32 games.
