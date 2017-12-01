Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Collects two assists
Plekanec dished out a pair of assists in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.
Plekanec has struggled to produce consistently this season, managing just three goals and 11 points in 27 contests. The second-line center no longer plays on the power play and is trending downwards after a 10-goal 2016-17 campaign. The 35-year-old does still have some gas left in the tank and his 21 PIM and top-six role at least make him valuable in some deeper leagues.
