Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Drawing interest
Plekanec is a trade target for the Penguins and Sharks, Sportsnet reports.
It's a foregone conclusion the Canadiens will be trading the 34-year-old center before the trade deadline, and Plekanec will be a smart addition for a playoff-contending team. Particularly for the Sharks, who are without center Joe Thornton (knee) for an indefinite period of time. Plekanec's scoring touch is long gone -- though it could improve on a team with a better offense than Montreal -- but he's responsible defensively, competitive in the faceoff circle and regarded as good penalty killer.
