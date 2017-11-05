Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Extends point streak
Plekanec scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Jets.
Plekanec had just one point and was minus-5 through the first 11 games, but has registered points (two goals, two assists) in each of the last three while going plus-5 during that span. After the team's miserable start, the Canadiens have discovered a scoring touch over the past half-dozen games and several struggling forwards are beginning to give off a whiff of fantasy value.
