Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Finishes stint away from Habs
Plekanec will rejoin the Canadiens on a one-year deal, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Plekanec was shipped out to Toronto at the trade deadline last season under the final year of his previous contract. The veteran was pretty ineffective with his new club, as he managed a paltry two points in 17 regular season outings -- although he did chip in a pair of goals and two helpers in seven postseason contests. Back with his preferred club, the center figures to slot into a bottom-six role behind Jonathan Drouin and Phillip Danault.
