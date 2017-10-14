Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Game-time call Saturday

Plekanec (illness) is a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt against the Maple Leafs, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

This information was relayed from Habs coach Claude Julien. Pierre LeBrun of TSN further reports that Pleks, who has one goal with a minus-2 rating through four contests this year, missed Saturday's morning skate due to flu-like symptoms.