Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Gives Habs early lead
Plekanec scored his first goal of the season and had four shots on net, three blocked shots and a hit over 13:56 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Plekanec was forechecking when he intercepted a clearing pass as the Hawks attempted to break out. He quickly spun around and surprised Corey Crawford, beating him low to the glove side 75 seconds into the first period. The 1-0 lead was Montreal's first non-shootout lead of the season. Plekanec is starting the season on the third line, centering a combination with youngsters Charles Hudon and Artturi Lehkonen. That unit has generated a few scoring chances early in the season, combining for 41 shots through the first four games, but the Canadiens are having trouble putting pucks past goalies.
