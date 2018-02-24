Play

Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Held out Saturday

Plekanec is being held out of Saturday night's game against the Lightning, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

With no injury to report, this looks like Montreal is in talks to deal the longest-tenured Canadien. Plekanec's days as an elite scorer are behind him, but there could be an uptick if he lands on a team with a more potent offense than Montreal.

