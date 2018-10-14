Plekanec was in the active lineup Saturday, centering the fourth line in a 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh. He had four shots, one hit and won four of eight faceoffs while finishing minus-1 over 8:44 of ice time.

Plekanec made his season debut Saturday, ostensibly to help the beleaguered Canadiens at the dot. Montreal entered the game last in the NHL, winning just 39.8 percent of its faceoffs. The 35-year-old Czech's next game, which could be Monday against Detroit at the Bell Centre, will be the 1,000th of his career.