Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Notches first multi-point showing of campaign

Plekanec registered a goal, an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating during Monday's 8-3 win over Ottawa.

This was the first multi-point game of the season for Plekanec, and he entered the contest with just a single goal through 11 outings. The veteran has settled into a defensive-first role for the Habs and projects to continue to struggle finding the scoresheet consistently. There aren't many settings where the veteran is a worthwhile fantasy asset.