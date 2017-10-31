Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Notches first multi-point showing of campaign
Plekanec registered a goal, an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating during Monday's 8-3 win over Ottawa.
This was the first multi-point game of the season for Plekanec, and he entered the contest with just a single goal through 11 outings. The veteran has settled into a defensive-first role for the Habs and projects to continue to struggle finding the scoresheet consistently. There aren't many settings where the veteran is a worthwhile fantasy asset.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...