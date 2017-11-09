Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Plays role in team's surge
Plekanec and linemate Brendan Gallagher have been key pieces in the Canadiens' recent surge, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Plekanec and Gallagher both struggled mightily last season, but they've been prominent in Montreal's revival. After a slow start to the season, the Canadiens have won five of their last six games, which roughly tracks with the line changes implemented by head coach Claude Julien. One of the tweaks was putting Plekanec and Gallagher together on what's considered the third line. Over the Habs' six-game run, Plekanec has two goals and three assists while Gallagher checks in with four goals and three assists. Additionally, Plekanec is getting more ice time, averaging 17:20 over the last six games, compared to 14:45 over the first 10.
