Play

Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Plays Saturday

Plekanec, who missed the morning skate due to an illness, played 17:10 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs. He had four shots on net and served on the second-unit power play.

Plekanec was a game-time decision after missing the morning skate, but had the third highest amount of ice time among Montreal forwards.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories