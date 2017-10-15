Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Plays Saturday
Plekanec, who missed the morning skate due to an illness, played 17:10 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs. He had four shots on net and served on the second-unit power play.
Plekanec was a game-time decision after missing the morning skate, but had the third highest amount of ice time among Montreal forwards.
