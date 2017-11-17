Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Posts two-point night Thursday

Plekanec had two assists and a rare five-minute major in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Arizona.

In a bit of irony, the Coyotes scored a game-tying goal in the third period while Plekanec, Montreal's best penalty killer, was serving time for his major infraction. The defense-first forward has experienced an uptick in production since he joined a line with Brendan Gallagher and Charles Hudon. Over the past nine games, the 35-year-old Czech has seven points (two goals, five assists) and is plus-9.