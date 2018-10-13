Plekanec skated on the fourth line at Friday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Plekanec, who's been a healthy scratch the first three games, took the spot of Matthew Peca, who went 1-for-6 on faceoffs Thursday and has won just 33.3 percent of his draws. Coach Claude Julien wouldn't confirm that Plekanec will be in the lineup Saturday night against Pittsburgh, but with the team winning just 38 percent of its faceoffs, it might be time for the 35-year-old veteran to get into the active lineup.