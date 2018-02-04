Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Reaches milestone Sunday

Plekanec scored a goal and assisted on another in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Senators. The first point was the 600th of his career.

Plekanec scored for the first time since Dec. 16, when he deposited Thomas Chabot's gift-wrapped turnover in front of the Ottawa net late in the third period. The multi-point effort was also a long time coming, his first since Nov. 30. At 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) over 53 games, Plekanec's doing no favors for any fantasy team. He's probably going to be traded before the Feb. 26 deadline, so there's hope a change of scenery ignites the 35-year-old's offense.