Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Rumored to be a Jet

Plekanec, who was a healthy scratch Saturday, is rumored to be headed to Winnipeg in a trade, Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

The Jets are well positioned for a postseason run, sitting third in the Western Conference and looking for additional pieces. Plekanec would slot into the third line between Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine. His offensive numbers have taken a deep dive the last two seasons, but he's not devoid of skill. That drop is partially attributed to the sub-par offense he's been with in Montreal. Plekanec's scoring pace could pick up on a team like Winnipeg, which ranks third in goals scored per game.