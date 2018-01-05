Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Scoring drought lingers

Plekanec had two shots and two blocked shots over 16:56 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Lightning.

Plekanec's scoring drought has reached nine games, and he has just one over the last 27 games. He has just four goals and a career-worst 4.9% shooting percentage through 41 games. If the Canadiens can't climb into the playoff race -- they're currently eight points behind the Hurricanes for the final wild card in the Eastern Conference with five teams in between -- the 34-year-old center is a prime candidate to be moved at the trade deadline -- perhaps to a team with a better offense.