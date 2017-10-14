Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Set to return
Plekanec (illness) took part in warmups and appears ready for Saturday's tilt with Toronto, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
The long-time Canadien missed out on Saturday's morning skate due to flu-like symptoms, but has seemingly recovered in time for Saturday's divisional clash. While Plekanec saw his production fall sharply from 54 points in 2016-17 to 28 points in 2017-18, remaining in a top-six role should keep provide enough opportunities for him to make a meaningful fantasy impact.
