Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Won't accompany team to Ottawa
Plekanec is dealing with a lower-back injury that will prohibit him from traveling to Ottawa for Saturday's game.
Plekanec logged a mere 10:46 of ice time in Wednesday's win over the Blues, but that was in line with his average through the first two games of the new season. He'll stay back and try to get into playing shape for Tuesday's home clash with the Flames.
