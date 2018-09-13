Tatar acknowledges his adjustment to a new team last season was an adjustment, Olivier Beauregard of the Canadiens' official site reports.

Tatar was dealt mid-season from Detroit to Vegas, then scored just four goals in 20 games for the Golden Knights. "My first trade wasn't easy. It's hard to arrive on a team where all the players are playing with a lot of confidence and try and find your place. But it was still a great experience with the playoff run we had," said the winger. Reading between the lines, the Slovak forward thinks the adjustment following his trade to the Canadiens will be different, given that he's not being traded in the middle of a season. Tatar has scored 20 goals in each of the last four seasons and will be a significant part of the Montreal offense as the organization initiates its rebuild.