Tatar had an assist, a team-high five shots and four hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

Montreal's top line combined to produce the game's first goal, when Phillip Danault fed Tatar, whose blast from above the circle generated a rebound that Brendan Gallagher batted home for the game's first goal. It was the first time since the fourth game of the season the top trio combined on a score. The assist snapped a four-game pointless for Tatar, who hasn't scored since the second game of the season. The trio, which was the most reliable scoring unit last season, lags behind the second and third lines thus far in 2020-21.