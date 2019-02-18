Tatar assisted on two goals in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Florida.

Tatar used an aggressive forecheck to create giveaways that led to two goals by Max Domi. The Czech native has been a regular on the scoresheet over the past month, having registered four goals and six assists over the last 11 games. The two assists give him 25 for the season, two shy of his previous career mark set in 2014-15 when he was with the Red Wings.