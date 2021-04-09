Tatar had an assist, two shots on net, two hits and one blocked shot in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.
A newly configured line all had a hand in Montreal's first goal. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, filling in for the injured Brendan Gallagher (thumb), flung the puck toward the front of the net where Tatar had a go at it, then Phillip Danault backhanded a rebound past Connor Hellebuyck. It was Tatar's ninth point in the last nine games.
