Tatar had an assist, two shots on net, two hits and one blocked shot in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

A newly configured line all had a hand in Montreal's first goal. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, filling in for the injured Brendan Gallagher (thumb), flung the puck toward the front of the net where Tatar had a go at it, then Phillip Danault backhanded a rebound past Connor Hellebuyck. It was Tatar's ninth point in the last nine games.