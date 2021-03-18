Tatar had an assist, one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

Tatar and Phillip Danault were briefly reunited with old linemate Brendan Gallagher, and the trio combined to produce Danault's second-period goal to get Montreal on the board. It was Tatar's first point in five games, leaving him with 17 points in 28 games.