Tatar had an assist, one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg.
Tatar and Phillip Danault were briefly reunited with old linemate Brendan Gallagher, and the trio combined to produce Danault's second-period goal to get Montreal on the board. It was Tatar's first point in five games, leaving him with 17 points in 28 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Generates power-play helper•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Resurrection continues•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Nabs power-play helper•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Tallies with man advantage•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Practices on third line•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Benched in third period, OT•