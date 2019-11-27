Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Assists on lone goal
Tatar had an assist, two shots and blocked one shot in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Bruins.
Tatar snapped a three-game pointless streak, his longest such stretch of the season, with a secondary assist on Montreal's lone goal. He's back on the top line, replacing the injured Jonathan Drouin (wrist), but line combinations could change ahead of Thursday's game against New Jersey. The Canadiens have lost five straight, including the last two in embarrassing fashion.
