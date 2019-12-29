Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Assists on PPG
Tatar had a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.
Tatar picked up the primary assist on Jordan Weal's power-play goal to trim Montreal's deficit to one goal with 92 seconds left in the game. The point was his ninth on the man advantage this season, one more than he had for the Canadiens in 80 games last season. He leads the Habs with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists), and his nine power-play points (six, three) is tied with Max Domi.
