Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Back at practice
Tatar (illness) was back at practice Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Tatar missed Montreal's last game due to the flu, but his ability to practice here suggests he's no longer under the weather. Look for the owner of 22 goals and 48 points through 67 games to get back into the lineup Tuesday against the Red Wings.
