Tatar scored a goal on two shots and added a hit in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Edmonton.

Tatar jumped back on the bike after having his five-game point streak snapped Saturday against Ottawa. Montreal's top line had been clicking since it was reunited under interim head coach Dominque Ducharme, but the unit will have to adjust after losing Brendan Gallagher to a thumb injury that will sideline him for multiple weeks.