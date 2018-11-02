Tatar tallied two assists, three shots and two hits during Thursday's 6-4 comeback win over the Capitals.

Tatar continues to pay dividends for his new team after being acquired in the Max Pacioretty trade in September. The Slovak winger is up to three goals and 11 points in 12 games and is well on his way to getting back to the 40+ mark he had become accustomed to prior to last season and should be rostered in all formats.