Tatar did not take a shift over the final eight minutes of regulation or during overtime in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

Tatar was limited to just 10:59 of ice time, nearly four minutes less than his season average TOI. It's unclear what transpired during the course of the game to result in his benching, but it is the second time this season that Tatar landed in head coach Claude Julien's doghouse.