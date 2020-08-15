Tatar scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, in Friday's 5-0 pasting of the Flyers during Game 2 of their first-round series.

After setting a new career high with 61 points in the regular season, Tatar came into Friday with zero points in five playoff games. It didn't take him long to break out of his slump, though -- after Brendan Gallagher lugged the puck out of the corner and threw it towards the net, Tatar swooped into the slot for the rebound and buried it past Carter Hart just 62 seconds into the first period. He then snapped a shot from the top of the faceoff circle off the post early in the second period for a power-play tally as the Habs poured on the offense. With Tatar out of his scoring funk, the team's chances of advancing to the next round suddenly look a lot brighter.