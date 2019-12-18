Tatar scored a power-play goal and took four PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Tatar put the Canadiens ahead 2-1 with his tally, but a penalty late in the third period could have been trouble had the Canucks converted. Tatar is up to 13 goals and 30 points in 34 contests this year. He's added 81 shots on goal and 28 PIM.