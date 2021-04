Tatar (lower body) left Saturday's game versus the Flames in the third period, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tatar came into Saturday's contest a bit "banged up," as described by teammate Tyler Toffoli. It's unclear if this early exit will force Tatar to miss any additional time. The Canadiens will likely want the top-six winger in the lineup if possible as they try to fend off the Flames' challenge for a playoff spot. The two teams clash again Monday.