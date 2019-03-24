Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Closing in on another career mark
Tatar scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over Buffalo.
It was Tatar's first goal in 10 games. Playing in Montreal becomes him. He's two points from matching his career mark of 56 points. We think he'll get there. And help you, too.
